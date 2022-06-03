EXCLUSIVE: British Ambassador issues update on UK driver´s licences and Blue Badges

By Sally Underwood • 03 June 2022 • 10:27

British Ambassador issues update on UK driver´s licences and Blue Badges. Image: EWN

Speaking to the Euro Weekly News at a jubilee event at his residence in Madrid on Thursday, June 2, Her Majesty´s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, explained that negotiations are ongoing over UK driving licences but that he is hopeful a resolution will be found soon.

He explained: “We´re still negotiating. I and my team are working on it every day.”

The ambassador told the EWN that as soon as an agreement is reached over the use of UK driving licences in Spain, British nationals will once again be able to drive on their UK licences.

He added that they will then be given six months to exchange their British licence for a Spanish one rather than having to take a Spanish driving test.

He added that he hoped an agreement would be reached, “in weeks, rather than months.”

Speaking also about the use of UK blue disabled badges in Spain, which have not been allowed to be used since last year, the ambassador explained to the Euro Weekly News that this also formed part of his ongoing negotiations and that he hoped to have a resolution on this too.

He did confirm, however, that there was no likelihood in the short term that 90 day rule for non-residents would be extended.