By Laura Kemp • 03 June 2022 • 9:45
WATCH: Spanish cycling group selflessly rescues trapped animal just in time. Image and video: Rocío Román García
The rescue actually took place a couple of years ago, however, after Blas Rosa Romero shared the memory of the cycling group rescuing the animal on his Facebook page recently, a number of media outlets have now picked it up.
The huge animal seemed to know the cyclists were trying to help and let them pull it out of the water before running off as soon as its hoofs hit the ground!
The Facebook caption reads “No nice pictures today….. But a great rescue of this little animal with the Huescar 1925 cycling club and my best friends.”
After being picked up by Storyful, the video has had over 165k views and hundreds of comments and likes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.