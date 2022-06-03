By Laura Kemp • 03 June 2022 • 9:45

WATCH: Spanish cycling group selflessly rescues trapped animal just in time. Image and video: Rocío Román García

A video shared on Facebook showing the Huesca 1925 cycling group rescuing a trapped deer has gone viral after being picked up by social media platforms.

The rescue actually took place a couple of years ago, however, after Blas Rosa Romero shared the memory of the cycling group rescuing the animal on his Facebook page recently, a number of media outlets have now picked it up.

The huge animal seemed to know the cyclists were trying to help and let them pull it out of the water before running off as soon as its hoofs hit the ground!

The Facebook caption reads “No nice pictures today….. But a great rescue of this little animal with the Huescar 1925 cycling club and my best friends.”

After being picked up by Storyful, the video has had over 165k views and hundreds of comments and likes.