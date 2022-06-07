By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 15:11

Guardia Civil catch man cheating on his Spanish driving test Credit: Creative Commons

The man caught cheating on his driving theory test in Alicante, Spain by Guardia Civil, was a 39-year-old Moroccan national from Almeria.

The driving theory test took place on May 25, where in one of the classrooms, a man was discovered to be using a complex electronic system with the aim of obtaining the correct answers to the test he was taking, as reported by Elinformacion.

The “nervousness, behaviour and posture adopted by the man during the test quickly made the agents and examiners suspicious”, says the Guardia Civil, who attend the official driving schools to perform services in the tests for obtaining or regaining different driving licences.

They immediately proceeded to identify and examine him, finding that inside his clothes and attached to his body, he was hiding a mobile data receiver and transmitter that received and sent the information, a micro-camera attached to the buttonhole of his sleeve that captured the test questions and a vibration transmitter that gave the test answers.

After completion of the test and once the fraudulent attempt to take the exam had been confirmed, the man was reported.

This conduct is classified as a very serious offence, and in addition to the fine proportional to the corresponding seriousness, it also entails the impossibility of taking the aforementioned tests again within a period of six months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.