United Airlines provides first direct flights between Mallorca and New York

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 14:51

United Airlines now provides the first direct flights between Mallorca and New York. Image: Consell de Mallorca

The new direct flights operating between Newark Liberty International Airport and Palma are expected to encourage more North American tourists to visit Mallorca.

The first direct flight from New York, from United Airlines, arrived in Mallorca on June 3 with all 204 seats filled, marking the start of a new stage of opportunities for Mallorca in the North American market.

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, attended the welcome ceremony for the arrival of the direct flight from Newark airport. The seasonal service will be running between Palma and Newark three times a week until September 23.

Cladera said: “The new United Airlines route opens a window to Mallorca from New York, a direct view through which we want to showcase the unique elements that the island has to offer.”

She added: “Our island is a first-class tourist destination that has adapted to the demands and trends over the years. The public and private sectors work closely together to continue to be leaders in quality, safety and sustainability.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.