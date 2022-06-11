By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 13:42

Guardia Civil arrest workers in San Javier for falsifying ITV inspections. Image: Guardia Civil

AN ITV workshop in San Javier was raided by Guardia Civil officers earlier this month and employees of the centre were arrested for giving the green light to vehicles despite having deficiencies, according to sources.

Guardia Civil officers arrived at the ITV garage in Alcantarilla, San Javier on June 1 and after investigations were carried out, 17 employees of the centre were arrested.

The search by officers lasted for hours and storage devices – which had been heavily scrubbed prior to the officer’s inspection – were seized, as well as the station’s own computer server.

The force also seized multiple documents and a vehicle, which according to police sources, played a key role in investigations, as it was allegedly “used as a wild card in the braking and gas tests to replace those that lacked the favourable conditions to pass the tests.”

As noted, a few days before the police search, all the computers at the ITV centre had been heavily wiped.

However, almost all of the deleted files – 60,588 – and the modified files – 1,797 – were recovered through computer forensic techniques, according to a Guardia Civil report.

Spain’s police force studied more than 30,000 files and inspection reports which noted that a large number of vehicles passed two technical inspections on the same day, the first with an unfavourable result and the second with a favourable result, a time period that the force believes was inefficient to rectify the defects.

Within their report, it was revealed that the Guardia Civil had visited the premises in the industrial estate of Los Urreas – one of the largest in the region – back in November 2021, on suspicions of possible irregularities.

At the time, Operation Brake tester was launched and officers passed on their suspicions to the Directorate General for Energy, Industrial Activity and Mining, which is responsible for such matters, as reported by La Verdad.

