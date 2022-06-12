Metrovalencia service interrupted after a tram runs over a cyclist in the city

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 18:49

Image of a Metrovalencia tram. Credit: Google maps - Eugenia Nashchubska

A Metrovalencia tram ran over a cyclist in the city, causing interruption to some of the lines.

The tram service running in the city of Valencia suffered suspensions earlier today, Sunday, June 12, after a cyclist was run over by a Metrovalencia tram. According to 112 Emergencies, the incident occurred at around 3pm.

As 112 reported to levante-emv.com, one of their operators received an emergency call informing them of an accident that had taken place at the Pont de Fusta stop in the city, involving a tram and a cyclist who appeared to have been run over.

A passenger travelling on the tram was also reportedly injured after suffering a knock to her shoulder during the sudden impact and braking that occurred following the collision. Both the woman and the cyclist were transferred to the Clinical Hospital for treatment.

Due to the accident, cuts were made in the circulation of trams on lines four and six of the Metrovalencia, although they were restored in the afternoon.

For more Valencian Community news: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.