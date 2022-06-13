By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 15:28

Almeria's tourist train makes historic first ever stop at port Credit: Twitter @puertodealmeria

The Tourist Train which usually runs through the main corners of the centre of Almería and its historic quarter, made its first ever stop at the port, as reported by Cope.

An estimated 150 people, mainly children with their parents, made the inaugural tourist train trip, in which they ‘sailed’ through the port dock, from the Muelle de Ribera, to the Red Lighthouse and the Fishing Port of Almeria.

Throughout the journey, which lasted about 40 minutes, a professional tourguide, Laura Elías, described the characteristics of the harbour basin and told them about its history.

This Tourist Train trip is one of the activities of the ‘AlPuerto’ programme of the Port Authority and its commitment to cultural social responsibility. With this and other activities and actions, the APA is advancing in its commitment to Port-City integration.

The activity has been sponsored by Campojoyma, an organic farming company based in the province of Almeria, leader in organic vegetable production in Spain.

The guided visit in the Tourist Train consisted of three trips at 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm, in which the people from Almeria experienced the Port of Almeria in a comfortable and entertaining way.

During the trip they stopped at the Red Lighthouse, to allow for passengers to contemplate the spectacular views of the city and take pictures that will later be uploaded to social networks.

