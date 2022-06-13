By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 June 2022 • 22:58
Dénia bars celebrate World Tapas Day
All told there are 36 bars offering a special tapa and a drink for €4. The event has been organised by the Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of the Marina (AEHTMA) along with the Saborea España initiative to promote tapas across the country.
Details of the restaurants and bars are available on the Rutappa app or via the website www.diamundialdelatapa.es.
The Saborea España Association is made up of five national entities: Hospitality of Spain, to which AEHTMA belongs, the Spanish Association of Destinations for the Promotion of Gastronomic Tourism, of which the city of Dénia is a member, Eurotoques, (European organization of cooks made up of highly prestigious chefs), Facyre (Federation of Cooks and Pastry Chefs of Spain) and Paradores de Turismo.
According to AEHTMA the tapa route allows the city to show off the best of its tapas and the ingredients that are farmed, picked and fished locally.
As always the tapas route in Denia is something not to be missed, with chefs going to great lengths to show off their culinary skills by doing something different.
Go on, celebrate World Tapas Day in Denia and enjoy some of the best cuisines around.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.