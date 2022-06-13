By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 June 2022 • 22:58

Dénia bars celebrate World Tapas Day

Bars in Dénia are celebrating World Tapas Day with four days of tapas specialities, starting on June 13 and running through to the 17th.

All told there are 36 bars offering a special tapa and a drink for €4. The event has been organised by the Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of the Marina (AEHTMA) along with the Saborea España initiative to promote tapas across the country.

Details of the restaurants and bars are available on the Rutappa app or via the website www.diamundialdelatapa.es.

The Saborea España Association is made up of five national entities: Hospitality of Spain, to which AEHTMA belongs, the Spanish Association of Destinations for the Promotion of Gastronomic Tourism, of which the city of Dénia is a member, Eurotoques, (European organization of cooks made up of highly prestigious chefs), Facyre (Federation of Cooks and Pastry Chefs of Spain) and Paradores de Turismo.

According to AEHTMA the tapa route allows the city to show off the best of its tapas and the ingredients that are farmed, picked and fished locally.

As always the tapas route in Denia is something not to be missed, with chefs going to great lengths to show off their culinary skills by doing something different.

Go on, celebrate World Tapas Day in Denia and enjoy some of the best cuisines around.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.