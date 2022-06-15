By Laura Kemp • 15 June 2022 • 18:18

Ecogiving.org: Entrepreneurs with a heart in Spain

Plastic waste is a huge issue in Spain, just think about all of the packaging that ends up in landfills and the beautiful Mediterranean sea each year. New Axarquia-based organisation ecogiving.org aims to solve all that and is holding its launch on Friday, June 17.

The world’s first company that is connecting brands, communities and shoppers, ecogiving.org is not only striving to reduce plastic waste, promoting the circular economy and providing vegan certified products, but also giving back to the communities and charities in the area.

Founded by former salesman Garry Robey, ecogiving.org allows users to purchase “eco-swaps” from its website, such as toothpaste tablets, cleaning tablets, solid soaps, scrubbing brushes and more, and then choose a charity you feel passionate about to donate a portion of the price to and ecogiving.org does the rest. Not only this, all of the vegan-certified and eco-friendly products are produced in the UK and Europe.

Having been heavily involved in the community in Torrox Costa, Garry and his wife Tammy approached charities including APAA, Torrox Solidaria and Tail Torrox to find out their needs and if the concept was something they were interested in.

Unsurprisingly, they found that the main setback for many entities is the lack of regular donations.

If you are a charity, place of worship or NGO school looking for a way to bring in regular donations, this seamless and transparent way of shopping is a sure-fire way of doing that.

You will be able to easily download the orders that have been made through the website, meaning you can keep track of the donations.

Ecogiving.org is looking to connect with more charities and entities in need. To speak to Garry about the company and how they can help you, email [email protected]