Sohail Jazz & World Music Experience returns to Marenostrum Fuengirola

By Chris King • 15 June 2022 • 3:56

Image of Rodrigo Romero, the Fuengirola Councillor for Culture. Credit: [email protected]

The Marenostrum castle in the Malaga town of Fuengirola again hosts the Sohail Jazz & World Music Experience.

As announced this Tuesday, June 14, by Rodrigo Romero, the Fuengirola Councillor for Culture, the Sohail Jazz & World Music Experience returns this Friday, June 17th and Saturday 18th. It will take place again in the Marenostrum Fuengirola, starting at 9pm each night.

This year’s line-up confirms the festival’s commitment to becoming one of the great proponents of this musical style at an international level. Tickets are still on sale at www.marenostrumfuengirola.com and at El Corte Ingles.

The gates of the 11th-century medieval fortress, with more than 1,000 years of history, will be transformed into an exclusive setting for this musical show, which will open its doors from 8pm nightly.

According to the organisation, “the essence and magic that is inspired by the mythical jazz clubs of the world’s capitals will be poured under the sky of Fuengirola to turn the interior of the Sohail Castle into a temple of Jazz and World music. In an idyllic historical and natural setting, with the sea in the background, the second edition of the festival will be held on June 17 and 18”.

This Friday, June 17, the Cuban pianist and composer, Pepe Rivero, and the Ibizan singer Angela Cervantes will come together in a ‘delicate and elegant’ project to commemorate and expand the repertoire of Puerto Rican artist Sylvia Rexach.

After them, will be one of the most special concerts that will be remembered from the project produced for the festival by the Secreto quartet and led by the Portuguese Salvador Sobral.

The Portuguese known for winning the first Eurovision award has headed towards jazz music and is one of the musical references both within his country and internationally. In this exclusive project, he joins with an unusual band that includes Javier Galiana, Jose Lopez, and Luati Gonzalez.

On Saturday, June 18, the show brings together some of the most respected and extraordinary national artists of our country. ‘El Trio’, features Carles Benavent on electric bass, Tino di Geraldo on drums, and Jorge Pardo on sax and flute.

As the councillor assured, “In this second edition we want to extol and claim that genres such as jazz or world music have a presence and visibility in cycles and festivals of international and cultural relevance such as Marenostrum Fuengirola”.

“We emphasise the importance of being able to spread these musical genres, and the social and cultural values ​​that they represent together with other styles of mass audiences”, Mr Romero concluded.

___________________________________________________________

