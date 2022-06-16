By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 June 2022 • 16:07

Add value to your property in weeks with TexClima

FOR many, owning a home in Spain means access to year‐round sun, great food, and a slower pace of life than at home. Maintaining your property on the other hand is another story. From the Calima to damp problems and even UV damage, owning a property in Spain can involve constant attention to keep it looking its best.



That’s why when something comes along to make that job infinitely easier ‐ and even add value to your home ‐ it’s worth knowing about. Specialist company TexClima offers just that with a unique wall coating system that will Calima‐proof your home, add value to it and give it a fresh, just‐painted look for a guaranteed 10 years.

A superior alternative to paint, TexClima’s system uses ProPerla, an impressive product which has been used in Europe for more than 25 years. Breathable, durable, UV‐proof, able to withstand extreme weather conditions, and non‐staining, this product coats your home in the same way as paint, but without any staining or flaking. Its special resins mean that this wall coating doesn’t stain, meaning you will never have to jet wash and repaint following the Calima again.

Even better, whereas a home typically needs repainting every three to five years in Spain, TexClima’s wall coating is under warranty for 10 years. This longevity makes TexClima’s system cheaper in the long run and can add thousands to your property value, both for renting and selling, by maintaining your home’s just‐painted appearance. The process starts in much the same way as painting your home would ‐ just carried out in a much more thorough way by the team at TexClima.

The company will prep all your external walls, scraping them, filling them and sanding them down ready to be sprayed with ProPerla products. Able to be sprayed onto any rendered surface, including textured walls, TexClima’s ProPerla products are available in 11 colours, ensuring you there’s a coating for every taste.

If you want to add value to your property, cut down on maintenance, or even simply just enjoy the look of your freshly‐coated home for years to come, contact TexClima to find out more.

Call TexClima on 951 120 769 or 711 031 925, or email them at [email protected]