By Laura Kemp • 17 June 2022 • 11:34

Ruescas and Pueblo Blanco celebrate their patrons San Guillermo and San Isidro. Image - Ajuntamiento de Nijar

Nijar council will redouble its efforts this weekend to meet the demands of two enclaves of the region that from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 celebrate their patron saints: Ruescas and Pueblo Blanco.

In both villages, the celebrations will start this morning, Friday, June 17, with gastronomic contests and the opening of the noon fairs. Churros in the early morning of Saturday and Sunday, parades of floats and a wide range of activities in which no shortage of musical performances every night are contemplated for this intense weekend. The festival programmes will conclude on Sunday with the processions to the respective saints, San Guillermo, in Ruescas and San Isidro, in Pueblo Blanco, and will extend until the early hours of the morning with the traditional final fireworks.

Civil Protection troops are covering the time slot 10pm to 4am, between one and three pairs of volunteers depending on the characteristics of the service, almost coinciding in schedule with the contracted ambulance that provides service in each village from 11pm until 4am, depending on the influx of public.

Mayor Esperanza Perez Felices said: “This year there are a total of 74 performances planned with which we try to lend a hand to the orchestras, many of them from the region, and who have not been able to go on stage during the years of pandemic, as has happened with the fairgrounds and other professionals who mainly develop their activity in these events. I sincerely believe that we are having a good start to the local festival season, that people are receiving them with enthusiasm, and the same professionals who entertain with their music every night must be recognised that they are giving everything on stage, like the people on the dance floors,”

Ruescas Festivities Programme:

Friday, June 17

10am: Chupinazo initiation of the festivities.

2pm: Noon Fair. Bar of Xisco and Juarez

5pm: Bicycle route

11pm: Greeting of the mayoress, Esperanza Pérez Felices

11:30pm: Reading of the opening speech

11:40pm: Presentation of Queen and Ladies

12am: Verbena with the group “Omega”

Saturday, June 18

10am: Popular games

11am: Breaking of pans

12am: Drawing contest

1:30pm: Gastronomy contest

2pm: Noon Fair. Bar of Xisco and Juarez enlivened by “Fusion de barrio”

6pm: Foam party

7:30pm: Football Ruescas-Pujaire

11pm: Great verbena with group “Omega”

Sunday, June 19

9am – 10am: Churros

10am: Chocolate contest

11am: Popular games

2pm: Great paella. Bar of Xisco and Juarez

2:30pm: Music with the group “Los primos”

5:30pm: Ribbon race

8pm: Holy Mass in honor of St. Guillermo

9pm: Procession

10pm: Fireworks show

11pm: Great verbena enlivened by “Noches del Sur”

1am: Traca end of festivities

Pueblo Blanco’s festivities programme

Friday, June 17

10am: Beginning of the party with fireworks

12:30pm: Contest of gastronomy and confectionery in the square.

2pm: Midday fair with bar TLG

4pm: Dominoes contest at Bar Kiko

6pm: Auction contest

7pm: Indoor soccer championship Solteros vs Casados (Single vs Married)

8:30pm: Parade of floats presided by Miss and Mister 2019

10pm: Dance exhibition of the Children’s Group Las Refajonas de Níjar accompanied by their teacher Mª Dolores Sánchez Fernández

12am: Presentation of Miss and Mister 2022 and then greetings from the Mayoress of Nijar, Esperanza Pérez Felices

Saturday, June 18

10am: Great awakening with rocket firing

2pm: Midday fair with bar TLG

6pm:Tug-of-war Solteros vs Casados (Singles vs Married)

10pm: Verbena popular enlivened by Noches del Sur

1am: Pasodobles contest

Sunday, June 19

10am: Great awakening with rocket firing

11am: Churros Eating Contest

11:30am: Race ribbons for children and youths

12:30pm: Pets contest

2pm: Midday fair with bar TLG

8:30pm: Holy mass rociera and procession of the Patron Saint San Isidro Labrador and parade of floats presided by Miss and Mister 2022. Then, flamenco dress contest

10pm: Popular Verbena enlivened by Grupo Sensaciones

12am: Delivery of trophies

2am: Final fireworks