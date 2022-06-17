By Laura Kemp • 17 June 2022 • 11:34
Ruescas and Pueblo Blanco celebrate their patrons San Guillermo and San Isidro. Image - Ajuntamiento de Nijar
In both villages, the celebrations will start this morning, Friday, June 17, with gastronomic contests and the opening of the noon fairs. Churros in the early morning of Saturday and Sunday, parades of floats and a wide range of activities in which no shortage of musical performances every night are contemplated for this intense weekend. The festival programmes will conclude on Sunday with the processions to the respective saints, San Guillermo, in Ruescas and San Isidro, in Pueblo Blanco, and will extend until the early hours of the morning with the traditional final fireworks.
Civil Protection troops are covering the time slot 10pm to 4am, between one and three pairs of volunteers depending on the characteristics of the service, almost coinciding in schedule with the contracted ambulance that provides service in each village from 11pm until 4am, depending on the influx of public.
Mayor Esperanza Perez Felices said: “This year there are a total of 74 performances planned with which we try to lend a hand to the orchestras, many of them from the region, and who have not been able to go on stage during the years of pandemic, as has happened with the fairgrounds and other professionals who mainly develop their activity in these events. I sincerely believe that we are having a good start to the local festival season, that people are receiving them with enthusiasm, and the same professionals who entertain with their music every night must be recognised that they are giving everything on stage, like the people on the dance floors,”
Ruescas Festivities Programme:
Friday, June 17
10am: Chupinazo initiation of the festivities.
2pm: Noon Fair. Bar of Xisco and Juarez
5pm: Bicycle route
11pm: Greeting of the mayoress, Esperanza Pérez Felices
11:30pm: Reading of the opening speech
11:40pm: Presentation of Queen and Ladies
12am: Verbena with the group “Omega”
Saturday, June 18
10am: Popular games
11am: Breaking of pans
12am: Drawing contest
1:30pm: Gastronomy contest
2pm: Noon Fair. Bar of Xisco and Juarez enlivened by “Fusion de barrio”
6pm: Foam party
7:30pm: Football Ruescas-Pujaire
11pm: Great verbena with group “Omega”
Sunday, June 19
9am – 10am: Churros
10am: Chocolate contest
11am: Popular games
2pm: Great paella. Bar of Xisco and Juarez
2:30pm: Music with the group “Los primos”
5:30pm: Ribbon race
8pm: Holy Mass in honor of St. Guillermo
9pm: Procession
10pm: Fireworks show
11pm: Great verbena enlivened by “Noches del Sur”
1am: Traca end of festivities
Pueblo Blanco’s festivities programme
Friday, June 17
10am: Beginning of the party with fireworks
12:30pm: Contest of gastronomy and confectionery in the square.
2pm: Midday fair with bar TLG
4pm: Dominoes contest at Bar Kiko
6pm: Auction contest
7pm: Indoor soccer championship Solteros vs Casados (Single vs Married)
8:30pm: Parade of floats presided by Miss and Mister 2019
10pm: Dance exhibition of the Children’s Group Las Refajonas de Níjar accompanied by their teacher Mª Dolores Sánchez Fernández
12am: Presentation of Miss and Mister 2022 and then greetings from the Mayoress of Nijar, Esperanza Pérez Felices
Saturday, June 18
10am: Great awakening with rocket firing
2pm: Midday fair with bar TLG
6pm:Tug-of-war Solteros vs Casados (Singles vs Married)
10pm: Verbena popular enlivened by Noches del Sur
1am: Pasodobles contest
Sunday, June 19
10am: Great awakening with rocket firing
11am: Churros Eating Contest
11:30am: Race ribbons for children and youths
12:30pm: Pets contest
2pm: Midday fair with bar TLG
8:30pm: Holy mass rociera and procession of the Patron Saint San Isidro Labrador and parade of floats presided by Miss and Mister 2022. Then, flamenco dress contest
10pm: Popular Verbena enlivened by Grupo Sensaciones
12am: Delivery of trophies
2am: Final fireworks
