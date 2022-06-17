By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 June 2022 • 12:08
Watch Uber Eats trial robot deliveries in Hollywood
Image Uber Eats
The trial, which makes use of drive robots rather than drones, is using temperature-controlled units that the team have given female names. The large units are visible to pedestrians and drivers and are understood to be capable of dealing with uneven pavements.
Uber Eats is using a network of robots, with human names like Zoe and Quinn, to deliver food to customers in a pilot project in and around Hollywood pic.twitter.com/I6t8hxTw23
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2022
Uber Eats robots could be the future of home food deliveries.
