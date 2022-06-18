By Tamsin Brown • 18 June 2022 • 7:19

Help raise money for SCAN with fun summer night party picnic. Image: The Entertainers

SCAN’s summer night party picnic in Pedreguer, Alicante, is set to be a fun evening with music from The Entertainers, drinks and prizes.

SCAN, the Society for the Care of Animals in Need, is a registered charity in northern Costa Blanca dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abandoned cats and dogs. Animals that leave their shelter go to caring, loving homes, never to be maltreated again.

SCAN invites you to join them in the beautiful gardens of Los Arcos Restaurante (N-332, 03750 Pedreguer) on Thursday, June 30, for a special summer night helping to raise funds. Bring your own picnic and table dressings – there will be a prize for the best-dressed table. Please note that all drinks must be purchased from the bar only. Performing for your enjoyment is the fabulous group The Entertainers.

The summer night party picnic starts at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets cost €10 and proceeds go to SCAN. Advance payment is preferred, but can also be done on the night. Advance table booking is required (tables of up to 10 people available). To book, email [email protected] or phone/WhatsApp Adele and Chris on 711 08 10 95.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.