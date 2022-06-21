61-year-old bather drowns at Playa de la Concha beach in Castellon province

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 0:31
Image of the beach in Oropesa del Mar.
Credit: Google maps - Mangeles B
As reported by CICU, a 61-year-old man lost his life today, Monday, June 20, in a drowning incident at a beach in the province of Castellon. An alert had been received by the emergency operator at around 12:15pm, informing them of a man being helped unconscious from the water.
Emergency services, including a SAMU ambulance – complete with a medical team – were immediately mobilised to Playa de la Concha beach in the municipality of Oropesa del Mar. While waiting for medical assistance, the lifeguard on duty had initiated basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the stricken bather.
Upon arrival, the SAMU medical team continued with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques, but there was no response. The bather was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy report will reveal the causes of the 61-year-old swimmer’s drowning.
Shortly after this tragedy, another call was received by CICU, for medical assistance to help another bather who was in respiratory distress. They had been removed from the sea at the Els Terrers beach in the town of Benicassim. A SAMU unit and an SVB unit were deployed to the scene.
The SAMU medical team assisted a 14-year-old bather with symptoms of drowning. After being stabilised, the teenager was transferred by the advanced life support ambulance to the General University Hospital of Castellon, as reported by levante-emv.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.