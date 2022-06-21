61-year-old bather drowns at Playa de la Concha beach in Castellon province

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 0:31

Image of the beach in Oropesa del Mar. Credit: Google maps - Mangeles B

A 61-year-old bather drowned at Playa de la Concha beach in the Castellon province town of Oropesa del Mar.

As reported by CICU, a 61-year-old man lost his life today, Monday, June 20, in a drowning incident at a beach in the province of Castellon. An alert had been received by the emergency operator at around 12:15pm, informing them of a man being helped unconscious from the water.

Emergency services, including a SAMU ambulance – complete with a medical team – were immediately mobilised to Playa de la Concha beach in the municipality of Oropesa del Mar. While waiting for medical assistance, the lifeguard on duty had initiated basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the stricken bather.

Upon arrival, the SAMU medical team continued with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques, but there was no response. The bather was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy report will reveal the causes of the 61-year-old swimmer’s drowning.

Shortly after this tragedy, another call was received by CICU, for medical assistance to help another bather who was in respiratory distress. They had been removed from the sea at the Els Terrers beach in the town of Benicassim. A SAMU unit and an SVB unit were deployed to the scene.