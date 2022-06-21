Almost 1,000 Fuengirola children participate in visits to learn about local historical heritage

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 21:55

Almost 1,000 children took part in visits to learn about local historical heritage in the Malaga town of Fuengirola.

As announced today, Tuesday, June 21, by the Fuengirola Town Councillors for Education and Culture, Carmen Diaz and Rodrigo Romero, respectively, about 1,800 children from up to 20 educational centres in the Malaga municipality have participated in visits to learn about the local historical heritage.

Primary and Secondary students toured the Roman City of Suel, located on the slopes of the Sohail Castle, and the Roman site of the Finca del Secretaria, in Los Boliches. They were guided by the archaeologists who worked on the ground.

“This project has had very good results, since 1,765 schoolchildren from different schools and institutes in Fuengirola have been able to learn about our heritage, either through visits to the Finca del Secretary, or the City of Suel”, explained Ms Diaz.

She detailed: “In addition, the children’s archaeology workshops, promoted by the Culture area, have also been very successful, because 265 children, accounted for in the previous total figure, have carried out this activity at the Finca del Secretaria”.

“It is an activity that has consisted of visiting enclaves, such as the Sohail castle or the Roman site, with the aim of arousing the curiosity and interest of children and young people from Fuengirola to learn about our valuable heritage”, the councillor added.

Mr Romero highlighted that it has been an initiative “in which the Culture and Education areas collaborate to value and teach the youngest the many virtues that our archaeological heritage has”.

“It is rich, and the government team has spent a few years ostensibly improving and making investments so that the attractiveness of our town continues to grow in its cultural variant. This directly affects the tourist interest that Fuengirola can arouse and the pride that the people of Fuengirola must also feel throughout our millenary history”.

“The best way to reach all the families of Fuengirola is through the little ones, showing them our heritage with explanations from professional archaeologists, because they are the ones who will best know how to transmit that knowledge. among family members”, Mr Romero concluded.

