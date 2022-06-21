By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 17:00

Renowned architect who worked on Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia dies aged 97 Credit: Creative Commons

Renowned architect Jordi Bonet I Armengol best known for his work on Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia died aged 97 on Monday, June 21.

Jordi Bonet I Armengol, architect, director and coordinator of the construction work for the Sagrada Familia between 1987 and 2012, died this Monday at the age of 97, as reported by El Nacional Cat.

Bonet was the son of the architect Lluís Bonet, a disciple of the world famous architect Gaudí, from whom he inherited his passion for the work of the brilliant architect.

It was during the direction of Jordi Bonet that the works of the church were accelerated. Leaving the direction of the works, he became architect emeritus and advisor to the Board of Trustees of the Sagrada Família.

Bonet worked for 27 years, with absolute dedication, in the direction and construction of the Sagrada Familia, one of the most important tourist attractions in Catalonia’s Barcelona.

One of the key moments of his career was in 2010, when Pope John Paul II consecrated the Sagrada Familia once the central nave was completed. The architect was in charge of giving the keys to Pope John Paul II.

The Sagrada Familia, full name The Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, is the world’s largest unfinished Roman Catholic Church.

