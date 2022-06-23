By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 12:44

Serving quality food at Punjabi Palace, La Marquesa

IT’S amazing how time has flown, and the Punjabi Palace at La Marquesa is now in its eighth year.

If you’ve not been to the La Marquesa restaurant, then you have been missing out on a treat, as the regular diners can vouch for a wonderful view of the golf course, along with an outside terrace that is just perfect for a spot of al fresco dining during the long summer nights.

The three Punjabi Palace restaurants are synonymous with serving up superb quality food coupled with outstanding service and a friendly atmosphere for you to enjoy your lunch or dinner. That’s why they get so many repeat customers not only English and Spanish, but Scandinavian, Swedish, Norwegian, French, Italian and German all come back for an evening of amazing food and the wonderful atmosphere.

All three restaurants are open daily from noon until late when you can enjoy the popular lunchtime special for only €10.95 per person. At Punjabi Palace II you will find a large outside terraced area perfect for birthdays, parties and weddings etc. They even cater for the younger ones and have a varied children’s menu. There is also a takeaway service available.

You can call the restaurants on the following numbers and also make reservations via Facebook. Booking is highly recommended.

Punjabi Palace I – Los Montesinos Tel: 966 720 383

Punjabi Palace II – La Marquesa, Quesada Tel: 966 714 963

Punjabi Palace III – CC Lomas de Cabo Roig Tel: 865 754 97