Policia Nacional keep a watchful eye on Almeria province’s dangerous breeds

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 19:06
PITBULL: Spain’s regulations require a muzzle and regulation leash
Photo credit: Pixabay/F Muhammad
Officers from the Policia Nacional force assigned to the regional government habitually carry out street patrols to check that owners are complying with the law, the Junta explained recently.
They found that the most common infringements were walking a dog belonging to one of the listed breeds without a muzzle, failing to take out the required third-party insurance and absence of the obligatory licence.
Officers on routine patrols often found that owners were not using the correct leash, which should be no longer than one metre long. Others were spotted in zones that are expressly prohibited for dogs of this type, including children’s play areas.
On some occasions, officers found that a child or adolescent was in charge of the dog which, once again, was a finable breach of regulations.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
