Double helping of matches for Carp-R-Us at El Bosquet, Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 17:38
: EL BOSQUET: Venue for latest Carp-R-Us matches
Photo credit: Finca El Bosquet Carp Fisheries
“The weather was again very warm with a light breeze making conditions quite comfortable,” said club secretary Steve Fell.
The Spring Cup went to Ian Brown from the often-unfancied peg 33, who weighed in 16.2 kilos.
Second on peg 18, and continuing his recent good run of form, was Roy Dainty (14.6 kilos) with Dave Sutton (10.7 kilos), fishing for the first time after a long absence, in third place. Willy Moons (10.5 kilos) was fourth.
The Pairs Cup was a very close affair, decided on section points and then total weight if more than one pair had the same points.
In the end, Willy Moons and Dave Sutton, Steve Higgins and Ian Brown as well as Roy Dainty and Alan Smith were each on four points, with Steve and Ian just pipping Roy and Alan by 500 grammes.
Further information about the club can be found on the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or their Facebook page,, Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
