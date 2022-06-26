Double helping of matches for Carp-R-Us at El Bosquet, Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 17:38

: EL BOSQUET: Venue for latest Carp-R-Us matches Photo credit: Finca El Bosquet Carp Fisheries

CARP-R-US fished their postponed Spring Cup and annual Pairs Cup at the El Bosquet complex.

“The weather was again very warm with a light breeze making conditions quite comfortable,” said club secretary Steve Fell.

The Spring Cup went to Ian Brown from the often-unfancied peg 33, who weighed in 16.2 kilos.

Second on peg 18, and continuing his recent good run of form, was Roy Dainty (14.6 kilos) with Dave Sutton (10.7 kilos), fishing for the first time after a long absence, in third place. Willy Moons (10.5 kilos) was fourth.

The Pairs Cup was a very close affair, decided on section points and then total weight if more than one pair had the same points.

In the end, Willy Moons and Dave Sutton, Steve Higgins and Ian Brown as well as Roy Dainty and Alan Smith were each on four points, with Steve and Ian just pipping Roy and Alan by 500 grammes.

Further information about the club can be found on the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or their Facebook page,, Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.