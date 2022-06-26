TRAGEDY: Young man dies after developing blood clot on his brain days after first Covid jab

Jack Last, of Stowmarket, was given the jab on 30 March 2021 and a week later was being sick and had a headache, the hearing in Ipswich was told.

Nigel Parsley the coroner for Suffolk in England heard Jack had surgery and treatment but died on April 20 2021.

A CT scan on 10 April revealed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of an internal case review and pre-inquest review.

