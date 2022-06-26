BREAKING UPDATE: Casualties reported after Russian missiles rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv Close
By Anna Ellis • 26 June 2022 • 17:09

TRAGEDY: Young man dies after developing blood clot on his brain days after first Covid jab. CC/Prefeitura de Pelotas

An inquest has heard how 27-year-old Jack Last died of a blood clot on his brain the BBC confirmed Saturday, June 25.

Jack Last, of Stowmarket, was given the jab on 30 March 2021 and a week later was being sick and had a headache, the hearing in Ipswich was told.

Nigel Parsley the coroner for Suffolk in England heard Jack had surgery and treatment but died on April 20 2021.

A CT scan on 10 April revealed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of an internal case review and pre-inquest review.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.

To protect yourself the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggest that:

  • Get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn and follow local guidance on vaccination.
  • Keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others, even if they don’t appear to be sick. Avoid crowds and close contact.
  • Wear a properly fitted mask when physical distancing is not possible and in poorly ventilated settings.
  • Clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly.
  • If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate until you recover.

 

