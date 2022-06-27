City hall votes for permanent home for Elche (Alicante) municipal market

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 14:39

FAVOURABLE VOTE: Municipal market to remain at new site Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE city council’s last plenary session approved modifications to the City Plan (PGOU), guaranteeing protection for the old municipal market.

“One of our objectives is to consolidate the temporary market at its present site in Avenida de la Comunidad Valenciana near the riverbank,” Urban Development councillor Ana Arabid said.

“This will provide the market with a permanent location, while offering stability for the stallholders and enabling the local population to continue using the market in better conditions, with a more adequate and functional installation.”

Meanwhile, city hall intends to convert the old market building into a gastronomic-cultural centre which it hopes will revitalise Elche’s centuries’ old centre.

