VIII Ruta de la Tapa and Cartama Cocktail awards ceremony has taken place

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 20:32

Image from the VIII Ruta de la Tapa and the Cartama Cocktail awards ceremony. Credit: [email protected]_Cartama

Cartama Town Hall has staged the awards ceremony for the VIII Ruta de la Tapa and the Cartama Cocktail in the Malaga town.

As reported by Cartama Town Hall, the auditorium of the office of the Mayor of Estacion de Cartama has hosted the award ceremony today, Monday, June 27, for the VIII Ruta de la Tapa and the Cartama Cocktail.

Jorge Gallardo, the Mayor of Cartama, Jorge Gallardo, Toñi Sanchez, the Councillor for Commerce and Local Development, and representatives of the participating and collaborating establishments were all present at this event.

The 8th Tapas and Cocktail Route has once again been a great success, both in the participation of establishments – which this year totalled 40 – and in attendance by the public. Everybody was able to taste and enjoy the best tapas, and the most innovative cocktails made with products from Cartama and the Guadalhorce region.

As in previous editions, customers filled out a Tapas Passport to be able to participate in the draw for numerous prizes. These included a trip to Milan; a CECOTEC kitchen robot; a multifunction mixer robot; a Prolonged Duroc Ham; and a gift voucher from the Alma Malaga Aesthetic Medical Centre.

There were also vouchers worth €20 to be used in participating establishments, as well as vouchers €20 vouchers to be spent at Ohana Peluqueria, Moni Moda Urbana, Calzados Madueño, and Metoky Travel Agency, in addition to four batches of merchandising courtesy of Birreo Gourmet.

Those who completed all the stamps of the Tapas Passport received a direct prize of a shoulder, courtesy of Prolongo. The hoteliers also had a prize. A technical jury has made the pertinent evaluations and the clients were able to vote for the best tapa and the best cocktail.

First prize for the best tapa, worth €400, went to Mezcal Rock Gourmet, while the second prize for the best tapa, valued at €300 euros, went to Marisqueo Cartama. In addition, the two winners received batches of soft drinks from the Schweppes company.

As for the best cocktail, the award, valued at €300, went to Bar Tequila. Bar El Anden won the second prize, worth €250. Similarly, the two winners have received batches of Schweppes soft drinks.

The winners who have not been able to attend today’s awards ceremony can pick up their prizes at the Estacion de Cartama Mayor’s Office, from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm.

