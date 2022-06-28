By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 18:20

Bulgaria announces 70 Russian diplomats to be expelled for espionage Credit: Twitter @kirilpetkov

Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats for espionage and working against Bulgaria’s interests, announced Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on National Television, on Tuesday, June 28.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria announced the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats for espionage, stating:

“Our (security) services have identified them as people largely connected with their services and who have worked against the interests of our country.”

“I want to congratulate the Bulgarian services and the Foreign Ministry for doing their job. I want to tell all foreign countries, not only Russia, that everyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria – Bulgaria has services that work for its interest.”

According to the Prime Minister the Russian diplomats expelled from Bulgaria were all members of the Russian embassy who used their diplomatic role as a cover for carrying out “uncharacteristic” activities.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister continued:

“This is by no means an aggression against the Russian people – just when foreign governments try to interfere in Bulgaria’s internal affairs, we have clear institutions that will counteract.”

“On Sunday (July 3) we expect a full aircraft with 70 seats to go back to Moscow.”

Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, the ministry confirmed.

Bulgaria reportedly expelled the First Secretary of the Russian embassy in Sofia for espionage, on April 2, as reported by Sofia Globe.

The news follows reports of the Republic of Lithuania extending its state of emergency as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, as reported on Tuesday, June 28.

