By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 16:56

Elche's general hospital incorporates a state of the art CAT scanner Credit: Creative Commons

The General University Hospital of Elche has incorporated a state of the art CAT scanner purchased by the Regional Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health through the Investment Plan for High Technology Equipment of the National Health System (INVEAT)

Elche Hospital’s latest CAT scanner is part of the “Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan” which is funded by the European Union through the “Next Generation funds” as reported by Informacion.

Elche Hospital has become the first public hospital in the Valencian Community to receive a CAT scanner from the INVEAT plan, with this particular model being valued at €577,170.

With the new acquisition, the Elche Hospital has a total of three CAT scans in the Radiology department and another in the Oncology Radiation Department.

The new CAT scanner uses artificial intelligence and specific software and uses less radiation, thus being safer for the patient.

It also provides a variety of healthcare improvements, such as higher resolution for oncology studies and other specialities, an expansion for multimodal brain studies, as well as an automatic performance of tests to reduce variables.

In addition the new CAT scanner will help to reduce referrals to the General Hospital of Alicante.

Dr Francisco Ardoy, Head of the Radiodiagnosis Service, explained that the “highly evolved” piece of equipment will provide a service to around 150 patients a week.

