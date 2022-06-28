By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 19:21

Spain in plans to receive two more US destroyers says President Biden Credit: La Moncloa

President Joe Biden discussed plans for two more US destroyers after arriving in Spain on Tuesday June 28, in preparation for a NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit

President Biden spoke of the plans for US destroyers shortly after his arrival in Spain, ahead of the NATO 2022 Madrid Summit, focusing on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as reported by CNN.

In a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Biden spoke of the plans to add two US destroyers to the Rota Naval Station in Spain, which would bring the total number of US destroyers based there to six stating:

“The alliance is strengthening its posture, is dealing with the threats and strengthening our posture against the threats from the east, and challenges from the south.”

“NATO is focused on all directions and domains land, air and sea.”

“As I said before the war started, if Putin attacked Ukraine, the United States would enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the reality of a new European security environment.”

“Together, the new commitments will constitute an impressive display of allied unity and resolve and NATO’s 360-degree approach to our security,” he concluded.

The US destroyers would be stationed at Spain’s Naval Station Rota, in Rota, Cadiz.

The Spanish-American naval base, also known as NAVSTA Rota, is commanded by a Spanish Rear Admiral, and houses the largest American military community in Spain.

President Biden’s arrival to Spain follows the arrival of his wife and two granddaughters who arrived on Sunday, June 26.

