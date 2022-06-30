By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 7:29

Heart attack rapid response for Costa Blanca's Torrevieja and Elche hospitals. Image: Robina Weermeijer/ Unsplash

THE councillor for Universal Health and Public Health, Miguel Mínguez, announced on Tuesday, June 28 that “the General Hospital of Elche will have 24-hour care under the ‘Heart Attack Code’, 365 days a year”.

The Heart Attack Code is a rapid response plan to reduce the time that elapses between the appearance of symptoms of a mild heart attack and the correct diagnosis and treatment with angioplasty.

Mínguez said: “This is a clear example of the important commitment to improving health care by the Regional Ministry of Health in the province of Alicante”.

He added: “It is a very important step in the care of patients who are having a mild heart attack, as it will be possible to activate the Heart Attack Code at any time and it will not be necessary to transfer them to the Dr Balmis Hospital in Alicante to be treated”.

The General Hospital of Elche has the Heart Attack Code during regular hours (from 8 am to 3 pm Monday to Friday), so this measure will avoid the transfer of an average of 30 patients a month to the Hospital Doctor Balmis to be treated.

Mínguez has also announced that Torrevieja Hospital will have the Heart Attack Code from 8 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday after the summer.

In the province of Alicante, this service will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at the General Hospital of Elche, in addition to those already provided by the Hospital General Universitario Doctor Balmis in Alicante and the Hospital Universitario de San Juan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.