By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 11:03
Nora Johnson: Rights of the Robots - When will they replace us? Image - MONOPOLY919/Shutterstock
The automated cleaner failed to stop at the front door of the hotel and was finally found the following day under a hedge.
There is an interesting analogy here between a robotic vacuum and a Google chatbot However, there’s a difference. A robotic vacuum is pre-programmed in the factory with a chip in it, and even with the ability to learn the shape of your kitchen, it can’t do anything that’s out of the scope of cleaning the dirty surfaces.
Google’s chatbot, however, is like an advanced version of Google Assistant or Siri which can be constantly trained with new information and provide responses using natural language processing that the trainer hasn’t ever thought of. Maybe this engineer was pondering the chatbot’s rights?
Tell that to the European Court of Human Rights! What would it make of “robot rights”?
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.