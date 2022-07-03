News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 03 July 2022 • 11:42

BABY GIFTS: Carboneras mayor presented recent babies with a holdall of basic supplies Photo credit: Carboneras town hall

You’re welcome THIRTY-ONE babies who were born in Carboneras since October 2021 received the gift of a holdall with basic products. Carboneras mayor, Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez, and the Social Policies councillor, Vanesa Fuente, recently presented the bags to the proud parents, most of whom were accompanied by their babies.

Charity helps CARITAS, whose accounts are in the black unlike the Church in Almeria province which owes €28 million, spent €1.6 million on helping the vulnerable in 2021. Figures show that Caritas attended to 12,744 people last year in 47 parishes, without taking into account other towns in the province.

Tree saved THE Junta has given Seron’s La Peana, a holm oak that is more than 1,300 years old, the official status of a living natural monument. The regional government’s Environment department confirmed that it will continue protecting the tree whose split trunk has now been stabilised, according to experts.

Not there TWO THOUSAND people in Velez-Rubio signed a petition opposing the location of the new municipal waste treatment plant. The petition, organised by the PSOE opposition party, maintains that the proposed site 500 metres from the town centre would be inconvenient from a “technical, economic, health and environmental” viewpoint.

Dried up THE Cabo de Gata salt beds are completely dry, endangering the habitat of many birds including flamingos, warned the Grupo Ecologista Mediterraneo environmentalsts. The Junta’s Sustainable Development delegation explained that for causes yet to be established, seawater has not entered via the canal that feeds the marshy area.

