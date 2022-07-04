By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 14:27

US pharmaceutical company MSD stops supply of vaccines to Russia Credit: rfranca/Shutterstock.com

US pharmaceutical company MSD has reportedly stopped supplying vaccines to Russia, against chickenpox, measles, rubella and mumps, as reported on Monday, July 4.

The company also also confirmed the information about the suspension of cooperation with Russia.

The production of MSD vaccines against chickenpox, rotavirus and human papilloma virus has been localised at its Forta site since 2019. The site now produces seasonal vaccines.

The company claimed that it is currently “doing its best” to supply vitally important drugs and vaccines which to Russia.

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare’s press service said Russia has “sufficient domestic vaccines” to prevent chickenpox, measles, rubella and mumps.

According to Alexei Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian Health Minister, the termination of supplies of MSD vaccines to the country will not adversely affect the availability of vaccination to Russians.

Over a thousand Western companies have reportedly already left Russia since the war with Ukraine began. with the country’s authorities promising to replace imported goods with domestic ones.

One such example is that of IKEA who decided to “scale down its business” in Russia with employees set to be “optimised”, as reported on June 15.

