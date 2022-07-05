By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 July 2022 • 13:07
Watch as extreme winds wreak havoc in drought ridden northern Italy
Image Twitter @Meteored
The storm, which hit the region this morning July 5, has brought with it winds of over 100 km/h. Large trees have blown down crushing cars and roofs blown off causing damage to property and vehicles, as well as endangering life.
Sheet lightning has accompanied the storm however as yet there is no sign that significant rain has fallen.
#SevereWeather 📹Varias tormentas muy violentas azotan el norte de #Italia.
En las últimas horas se han registrado rachas de viento de más de 100 km/h 💨 y granizo de gran tamaño, provocando numerosos problemas. pic.twitter.com/hz8G19Bjqa
— Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 5, 2022
#SevereWeather 📹Varias tormentas muy violentas azotan el norte de #Italia.
En las últimas horas se han registrado rachas de viento de más de 100 km/h 💨 y granizo de gran tamaño, provocando numerosos problemas. pic.twitter.com/hz8G19Bjqa
— Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 5, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.