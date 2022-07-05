By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 July 2022 • 13:07

Watch as extreme winds wreak havoc in drought ridden northern Italy Image Twitter @Meteored

Northern Italy which has been suffering a long dry period has been hit with extreme winds and a storm that has unleashed massive hail stones, causing extensive damage.

The storm, which hit the region this morning July 5, has brought with it winds of over 100 km/h. Large trees have blown down crushing cars and roofs blown off causing damage to property and vehicles, as well as endangering life.

Sheet lightning has accompanied the storm however as yet there is no sign that significant rain has fallen.

#SevereWeather 📹

Varias tormentas muy violentas azotan el norte de #Italia. En las últimas horas se han registrado rachas de viento de más de 100 km/h 💨 y granizo de gran tamaño, provocando numerosos problemas. pic.twitter.com/hz8G19Bjqa — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 5, 2022

