UPDATE: Mass shooting gunman and victims in Highland Park, Illinois revealed Close
Trending:

Watch as extreme winds wreak havoc in drought ridden northern Italy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 July 2022 • 13:07

Watch as extreme winds wreak havoc in drought ridden northern Italy Image Twitter @Meteored

Northern Italy which has been suffering a long dry period has been hit with extreme winds and a storm that has unleashed massive hail stones, causing extensive damage.

The storm, which hit the region this morning July 5, has brought with it winds of over 100 km/h. Large trees have blown down crushing cars and roofs blown off causing damage to property and vehicles, as well as endangering life.

Sheet lightning has accompanied the storm however as yet there is no sign that significant rain has fallen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading