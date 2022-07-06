10 best ways to save water in your home this summer

By Annie Dabb • 06 July 2022 • 13:55
These low-cost, easy-to-install devices can help us consume up to 60 per cent less water. They fit all types of taps and don’t affect the water quality. Install them in the shower, onto taps, and in toilet cisterns.
The best way to save water in this way is to wash your car with rainwater and a bucket and sponge. Hand washing your car can save around 580 litres of water compared with an automated car wash.
Cracks and leaks are one of the causes of wasted drinking water. Carrying out regular checks for leaks is a good way of conserving water.
You don’t need to run water when you’re brushing your teeth or shaving. Turn the tap off until you need the water to rinse your toothbrush or razor or face and hands! This advice can also be applied to washing dishes
If you water your garden during the sunny hours, the water will evaporate much quicker. Water your garden at night to allow the water to soak into the roots better. By using a watering can instead of a hose, you will also save water
Place receptacles on the roof of your house, in the garden or beneath the gutter. Store this water in closed containers to prevent mosquitos from getting inside as they carry dengue fever. You can use this water to water your garden or wash your car.
The rinse water from your washing machine can be used to clean your home
Baths and showers constitute 30 per cent of water consumption for the average household. The World Health Organization recommends showering for less than 5 minutes, more than enough time to carry out your daily hygiene routine.
In the south of Spain and in hotter locations, it’s best to plant things which have small leaves or spikes such as acacias, cacti or conifers, as they require less water.
Many washing machines now come with an ‘ecological wash’ setting, which uses less water and runs for less time, helping you save water – and have to spend less time doing laundry!
