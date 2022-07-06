BREAKING NEWS: UK’s Deputy Ambassador arrested in Iran for illegally taking samples

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 July 2022 • 20:42
BREAKING NEWS:
The unidentified samples were apparently taken in Iran ’s central desert, with the accused having been identified by IRGC drones according to the news site Iran International English.
#BREAKING IRGC Intelligence Organization says it’s identified and arrested a number of foreign diplomats including the deputy ambassador of UK for “taking samples from the Iranian soil in a restricted area” in Iran’s central desert. The IRGC says it used drones to identify them. pic.twitter.com/f6gSqahgGc
— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 6, 2022
Full details of the arrests and the charges are expected shortly.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
