BREAKING NEWS: UK’s Deputy Ambassador arrested in Iran for illegally taking samples

06 July 2022

BREAKING NEWS:

The IRGC Intelligence Organisation says that it has identified and arrested a number of foreign diplomats including the UK’s deputy ambassador for “taking samples from the Iranian soil in a restricted area.”

The unidentified samples were apparently taken in Iran ’s central desert, with the accused having been identified by IRGC drones according to the news site Iran International English.

Full details of the arrests and the charges are expected shortly.



