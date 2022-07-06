BREAKING NEWS: UK’s Deputy Ambassador arrested in Iran for illegally taking samples

BREAKING UPDATE: Cabinet Ministers outside Downing Street to tell Johnson to quit following MASS resignations Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 July 2022 • 20:42

BREAKING NEWS:

The IRGC Intelligence Organisation says that it has identified and arrested a number of foreign diplomats including the UK’s deputy ambassador for “taking samples from the Iranian soil in a restricted area.”

The unidentified samples were apparently taken in Iran ’s central desert, with the accused having been identified by IRGC drones according to the news site Iran International English.

Full details of the arrests and the charges are expected shortly.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

