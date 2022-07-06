By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 12:05

Winners announced in Santa Pola’s road safety drawing competition. Image: AytoSantaPola

TWO winners were selected in the ‘I Move Safely’ road safety drawing competition organised by Santa Pola’s Children’s Traffic Park.

More than 50 pupils from the 4th and 5th years of primary school from all the local schools took part in the road safety competition.

In first place was the drawing from Ashley Nacher Gonzalez from the school Virgen de Loreto, and in second place was the drawing presented by Yi Ming Sun from the school Hispanidad.

Ashley received a cheque for €100 for school supplies, while Yi received €50 for the same purpose.

In addition to the cheque, both children will be presented with an award from Santa Pola’s Mayoress and the Councillor for Traffic at the Town Hall on Thursday, July 7.

Ashley’s drawing will also become the image of the Children’s Traffic Park for the 2022-2023 school year, while all the participating drawings are on display in the children’s library in Santa Pola until the end of the month.

