By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 12:05
Winners announced in Santa Pola’s road safety drawing competition. Image: AytoSantaPola
More than 50 pupils from the 4th and 5th years of primary school from all the local schools took part in the road safety competition.
In first place was the drawing from Ashley Nacher Gonzalez from the school Virgen de Loreto, and in second place was the drawing presented by Yi Ming Sun from the school Hispanidad.
Ashley received a cheque for €100 for school supplies, while Yi received €50 for the same purpose.
In addition to the cheque, both children will be presented with an award from Santa Pola’s Mayoress and the Councillor for Traffic at the Town Hall on Thursday, July 7.
Ashley’s drawing will also become the image of the Children’s Traffic Park for the 2022-2023 school year, while all the participating drawings are on display in the children’s library in Santa Pola until the end of the month.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
