Selling Your Home in Mijas Costa: the complete guide

By Annie Dabb • 06 July 2022 • 15:15

Image - Mijas Costa: DeltaOFF/shutterstock.com

So you want to sell your home in Mijas Costa but you find yourself wondering where to begin to look for the necessary and relevant documentation, how to find out what your property is worth and how long it takes to sell a property in Spain? The Euro Weekly news has written a guide to dispel any potential stress and confusion induced by the selling process. Welcome to our guide on selling your home in Mijas Costa, complete with the most reputable, all-important estate agents to ensure your journey is as smooth as possible.

This guide will explain what’s involved in selling your home in Mijas Costa, how to find out how much your property is worth, how long you can expect the sale to take from start to finish and which documentation you will need – as well as an all-important knowledgable estate agent to assist you on your journey.

What is the best way to sell a property in Mijas Costa?

Mijas Costa constitutes the coastal strip of the Mijas municipal district and is located about 10km away from Mijas village. Situated between the bustling towns Fuengirola and Marbella in sunny southern Spain, it makes for a scenic and relaxing place to purchase a second home with entertainment and culture aplenty right on your doorstep.

The town of Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol Occidental is one of Spain’s famously picturesque white-washed villages and Mijas Costa’s stretches of gorgeous golden sand and Mediterranean magnificence make it an equally popular moving destination for many British expats.

Whilst the welcoming attitude and lively lifestyle mean that Mijas Costa basically sells itself – and certainly the active housing market has proven to give an excellent return for those looking for an investment in a second home – like with most things in Spain, it’s useful to have a professional to guide you through the selling process.

From translating documents for you to ensuring that all of your legalities are in order, to helping secure buyers who are happy to complete the transaction, a reputable estate agent is essential to make your property sale a stress-free process from start to finish.

What is my property worth in Mijas Costa?

Mijas Costa is the most popular place in the municipality of Mijas for expats to live which means that as more and more people get a penchant for palm-tree-lined coasts and hot weather all year round, the housing market here is booming.

They’re quite rare but f you can find a 1 bedroom apartment in Mijas Costa it will cost around €140,000. Much more likely you can buy a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for €300,000, a townhouse will cost you about €400,000 and the price of a villa will likely start at around €500,000.

Speak to an agent to get an accurate valuation of your property and move your sale forward.

How quickly can you sell your property on Mijas Costa?

Spain’s housing market is thriving and many homes are selling faster than they would in the past.

The most time-consuming part can be the paperwork and process, however, once these are sorted you can expect to sell your home within a period of around three to four months depending on the property and how much it’s on the market for. Do leave room for a bit of negotiation.

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Mijas Costa?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are a not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Mijas Costa?

There are lots of documents you need when selling a house in Spain. The best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to leave it to the experts in the form of an experienced real estate agent who can help and offer guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.