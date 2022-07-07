Get the rest you deserve with Micolchon

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 July 2022 • 10:08

Take advantage of Micolchon’s summer discounts!

Getting enough rest is extremely important to our wellbeing and physical health – this is something Micolchon understands better than most. With continuous training from physiotherapists, the specialist team at Micolchon provides advice and products for each individual and all types of ailments.

Founded 45 years ago, Micolchon is the only chain specialising in rest that offers the widest variety of products and manufacturers on the market, providing equipment, mattresses, pillows and bases from leading European firms including Tempur, Hukla, Sealy, Flex, Relax and Stressless.

Unlike other businesses, the knowledgeable team at this premium family-run chain of shops provides personalised advice from Mattressologists® for every person and every need. Wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, knowing that you have the right mattress for your requirements.

The services at Micolchon are unique and practical, including free transport, assembly and removal of used mattresses, 25 years warranty on mattresses and 101 trial nights at their exclusive Nessen firm – plus many other guarantees so that you can have peace of mind that you have purchased the right product for you.

Their premium concept, Nessen Interiors, specialises in quality sofas and armchairs, Italian design and European manufacturing.

Throughout the summer months, you can take advantage of their double discount campaign on hundreds of products. At Nessen Interiors, in addition to the discounts on each armchair or sofa, Micolchon will add €150 discount on the purchase of your sofa, and an extra €50 discount on the purchase of your armchair.

With stores along the Costa del Sol and the option to purchase via their website, Micolchon ships products to the whole of Andalucia at no extra cost as well as all over Spain.

They also have the largest shop in Europe specialising in relaxation, sofas and armchairs, with more than 2,000 m² of exhibition space and international brands for you to choose from.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 1:30pm and 5:30pm – 9pm, Saturdays 10am -1:30pm and 5:30pm – 9pm

Nessen: El Viso industrial estate, Malaga

Warehouse: Avenida de Los Vegas 62-64, Malaga

Call the Rest Phone: 951 555 155

Whatsapp: 687 750 654

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: UK / Spain