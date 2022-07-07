By Chris King • 07 July 2022 • 19:35

Legendary Hollywood actor, star of 'The Godfather' and many more epics, dead aged 82

James Caan, the legendary Hollywood actor who starred in many box office smashes, including ‘The Godfather’ has died aged 82.

Hoolywood acting legend, James Caan, has been confirmed today, Thursday, July 7, to have passed away at the age of 82. He died yesterday, Wednesday, July 6, and the Godfather actor’s death was announced by his family via social media.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time”, read the post.

In a glittering acting career, the Hollywood legend starred in one of the biggest box office hits of all time, the 1972 film version of Mario Puzo’s ‘The Godfather‘. A stellar cast saw him play Sonny Corleone opposite the likes of Marlon Brando, Robert DeNiro, and Al Pacino. In 1974, Cann reprised the role with a cameo appearance at the end of ‘The Godfather II’.

Sonny Corleone was a role that earned James Caan a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. He was nominated many times for movie awards, including four Golden Globes, an Oscar, and an Emmy. In 1978 Cann was given his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Born in New York’s Bronx district, huge roles came his way, appearing in Stephen King’s ‘Misery’ in 1990, 1875’s ‘Rollerball, A Bridge Too Far in 1977, Dick Tracy in 1990, and in 2003, a film that is probably in everybody’s top three favourite Christmas movies, ‘Elf’.

