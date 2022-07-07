Puzzle Solutions Edition 1931

By Marcos • 07 July 2022 • 10:02

WORD SPIRAL

1 Fish; 2 Help; 3 Polo; 4 Odin; 5 Noon; 6 Norm; 7 Mill; 8 Lane; 9 Ever; 10 Ramp; 11 Pull; 12 Loom; 13 Maid; 14 Drab; 15 Both; 16 Hump. LIMPOPO

QUICK QUIZ

1 La Paz; 2 Trappists; 3 Killer whale; 4 Transcendental Meditation; 5 Fred MacMurray; 6 Napoleon Bonaparte; 7 Jeeves; 8 Trawler; 9 Hiawatha; 10 Mead.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Defers; 4 Pirate; 9 Foreign stamps; 10 Everest; 11 Risen; 12 Sorts; 14 Ambit; 18 Pleat; 19 Incense; 21 Queen of hearts; 22 Effect; 23 Utters.

Down: 1 Differ; 2 Forget oneself; 3 Raise; 5 Interim; 6 Admission free; 7 Easing; 8 Units; 13 Titanic; 15 Opaque; 16 Jiffy; 17 Ceases; 20 Cheat.

QUICK

Across: 1 Quest; 6 Diego; 9 Palaver; 10 Urban; 11 Cocoa; 12 Melon; 13 Flutter; 15 Few; 17 Ulna; 18 Demure; 19 Liars; 20 Elicit; 22 Clog; 24 Sit; 25 Analyse; 26 Stink; 27 Lithe; 28 Guilt; 29 Entrant; 30 Weeds; 31 Usurp.

Down: 2 Unroll; 3 Sparta; 4 Tan; 5 Laser; 6 Decodes; 7 Iron; 8 Glower; 12 Merit; 13 Fumes; 14 Unfit; 15 Fully; 16 Wedge; 18 Drunk; 19 Listens; 21 Liaise; 22 Clouts; 23 Ostler; 25 Angry; 26 Shed; 28 Gnu.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Facil, 4 Chocar, 9 Afilado, 10 Names, 11 Lila, 12 Numbers, 13 Big, 14 Baya, 16 Diez, 18 Toe, 20 Archivo, 21 True, 24 Rango, 25 Average, 26 Look at, 27 Bossy.

Down: 1 Fiable, 2 Chill, 3 Leak, 5 Handmade, 6 Compete, 7 Resist, 8 Young, 13 Batidora, 15 Ascenso, 17 Carril, 18 Tomar, 19 Remedy, 22 Roads, 23 Verb.

NONAGRAM

ENCIRCLED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE