Velez-Malaga highlights importance of correctly using brown organic waste bin

By Tamsin Brown • 07 July 2022 • 18:40

Velez-Malaga is highlighting the importance of correctly using the brown organic waste bin. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Velez-Malaga implemented the brown bin for organic waste at the end of last year, but not all residents are using it correctly.

On June 29, the first deputy mayor of the municipality of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, spoke about the importance of correctly using the fifth type of public waste container, for organic waste.

The organic waste bin, which has a brown lid, must be implemented throughout Spain by January 2024, but many areas have already done so. Velez-Malaga was the first municipality in the province to implement the brown bin, doing so at the end of last year.

An informative campaign was carried out between June 27 and July 1 with the aim of teaching people what can be deposited in it.

Antonio Ariza said: “With this campaign, we want to make all our residents aware of the correct use of the brown bin, as it will soon have to be introduced throughout the municipality. We would like to remind all our residents that if we do not comply with the correct use of the container we may receive sanctions from the Consortium and the European Economic Community.”

