Dream comes true for multicultural centre in Hondon de los Frailes (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 18:00

OPENING SOON: The Dream Centre in Hondon de Los Frailes Photo credit: Ann and Steve Laidlow

THE Dream Centre will open in Hondon de los Frailes on July 17.

This registered charity is run by Acorn International Ministries, a non-government, non-profit organisation.

Ann and Steve Laidlow, directors of Acorn International Ministries and Yayasan Acorn Indonesia, have more than 50 years of national and international ministry experience between them.  They have travelled extensively throughout the world and are ordained as Ministers of Gospel and Bishops.

The Hondon Dream Centre will reach out to the general public as a multipurpose international facility for the elderly, adults, the young and children.

“We are here to love and not to hate; to soothe and not provoke; to serve; to respect their dignity; and to treat them as human beings; while helping them discover an extraordinary life,” Ann and Steve said.

 

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

