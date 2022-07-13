By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 20:23

Aumm in Costa Blanca’s La Nucia: Authentic Italian food in the Spanish sunshine. Image: Matthew Roscoe/Euro Weekly News

AUMM, an Italian restaurant d eeply rooted in Napoli and serving authentic Neapolitan food in Spain, welcomed the mayor of Costa Blanca’s La Nucia on Friday, July 8.

The Mayor of La Nucia, Bernabé Cano, attended the official launch party to cut the ribbon and enjoy the food, and he said he was pleasantly surprised by the lovely cosy atmosphere and wonderful authentic Italian cuisine.

Speaking exclusively to Euro Weekly News, Mr Cano said that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector in Alicante’s La Nucia had almost bounced back and with the addition of Aumm, the situation was looking so much healthier in the area.

He explained that “the tourism sector was greatly affected by the lockdown” with the closure of bars and restaurants. To counteract this he said that the ‘town hall had opened avenues to help businesses and self-employed’.

However, now that the industry is back open, “the restaurant [and bar] trade is recovering well and today the data shows that figures this year are expected to exceed that of 2019 levels.”

The mayor said that the British community is well represented in La Nucia with more than 1,000 Brits living in the city (of over 18,000) and he explained that ‘La Nucia does every possible to offer services in English to help expats moving to the area settle in and feel included.’

He told EWN that La Nucia has a lot to offer Brits thinking of moving to Spain and revealed that it was one of the best in Spain for sport.

“You can come for the sport and restaurants such as Aumm while you are here,” he said.

Mr Cano said that with the ‘excellent parking’ and ‘authentic Italian food’, Aumm is a great place for Brits to visit and predicts success for the restaurant, which is owned by Maurizio De Lorenzo.

Aumm’s owner Mr De Lorenzo said that food-loving Brits would be blown away by the “authentic Italian food”.

“We offer authentic Italian food but more than just that, we offer authentic Neapolitan food – everything from our pizza toppings right down to the Molini Pizzuti flour – it all comes from Napoli,” he exclusively told Euro Weekly News.

Even the oven is from Napoli, used by executive chef Jonas De Lorenzo and his staff to create Neapolitan cuisine that looks stunning and tastes even better.

He added: “We are a family-friendly restaurant that offers quality, authentic food.”

The classic Neapolitan food lends itself perfectly to the meaning behind the Aumm name, which in Neapolitan means “Yummy”.

Completely refurbished in three months, the decor brings the space to life with exposed beams throughout, vibrant and sophisticated colours and stunning flooring that leads out onto a patio that boasts enough room for entertainment and guests.

Although it is no secret that the restaurant looks amazing and the food is great as Maurizio is no amateur in the restaurant business. In fact, he currently owns three restaurants in Italy and one in Boca Raton, Florida and revealed he has no plans of stopping.

“Our goal for the future is to open up one restaurant every three months in Spain. Our next one will hopefully be in Altea or Calpe,” Maurizio said.

From the homemade bread to the Neapolitan oven-cooked pizzas to the finest selection of meats, fish and cheeses, Aumm is a fun, family-friendly restaurant that offers fresh authentic Italian food in Alicante’s La Nucia.

Aumm is open every day from 1 pm to 4 pm and again from 6.30 pm to 11 pm with live music every Friday night.

You can find them on Facebook at Aumm restaurant&pizzeria and on Google at Aumm Restaurant La Nucia.

You can contact them on WhatsApp at +34622815428 or by phone at +34966813058. The email is [email protected]

