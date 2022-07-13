By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 14:30
BREAKING NEWS: Rare edition of beloved Russian poet and Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak stolen Credit:Mirt Alexander/Shutterstock.com
The book, written by the Russian poet and Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak is reportedly worth more than 5 million roubles.
The book was stolen from the National Library of the Republic of Karelia on July 12.
A 36-year-old resident from Moscow, Russia is reportedly currently the prime suspect.
The stolen book on selected poems by Pasternak is a welcome edition to any bibliophile’s collection. The book rarely appears at auction, on the occasions it has appeared, it was listed at extremely high prices.
For example, in 2018, at the Litfond auction, the publication sold for 5 million roubles.
Such a price is due to the history of the book’s publication. “Pasternak’s Selected poems” was printed in the Soviet writer’s publishing house in 1948, but the print run was almost completely destroyed due to Pasternak’s criticism of the Writers’ Union.
Boris Leonidovich Pasternak was not just a Russian poet, he also wrote as a novelist, and as a literary translator.
He was born in Moscow, Russia in 1890 and died at the age of 70 in Peredelkino, Russia.
The news follows reports of Russia’s astronauts being banned from using the European Robotic Arm onboard the International Space Station, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.