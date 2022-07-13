By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 14:30

BREAKING NEWS: Rare edition of beloved Russian poet and Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak stolen Credit:Mirt Alexander/Shutterstock.com

A rare edition book of Russian poet and Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak was stolen in Petrozavodsk, Russia, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

The book, written by the Russian poet and Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak is reportedly worth more than 5 million roubles.

The book was stolen from the National Library of the Republic of Karelia on July 12.

A 36-year-old resident from Moscow, Russia is reportedly currently the prime suspect.

The stolen book on selected poems by Pasternak is a welcome edition to any bibliophile’s collection. The book rarely appears at auction, on the occasions it has appeared, it was listed at extremely high prices.

For example, in 2018, at the Litfond auction, the publication sold for 5 million roubles.

Such a price is due to the history of the book’s publication. “Pasternak’s Selected poems” was printed in the Soviet writer’s publishing house in 1948, but the print run was almost completely destroyed due to Pasternak’s criticism of the Writers’ Union.

Boris Leonidovich Pasternak was not just a Russian poet, he also wrote as a novelist, and as a literary translator.

He was born in Moscow, Russia in 1890 and died at the age of 70 in Peredelkino, Russia.

The news follows reports of Russia’s astronauts being banned from using the European Robotic Arm onboard the International Space Station, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.