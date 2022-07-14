Altea (Alicante) announces a shopping voucher discount scheme for the autumn

By Linda Hall • 14 July 2022 • 15:00

AUTUMN LAUNCH: €10 vouchers will have a €248,428 impact Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA’S shopping voucher scheme will run between September 5 and October 5.

Financed via a €124,214 subsidy from the Diputacion provincial council, the vouchers will be available to all over-18s registered on the municipal Padron, announced Commerce councillor Miguel de la Hoz.

“This will have a €248,428 impact on the local economy,” he said.

Each person can download five of the €10 vouchers which will be worth €20 when making a purchase in participating shops or businesses.

The vouchers will be downloaded after registering on an App which, having verified the applicant’s age and Padron status, will make five vouchers available.

De la Hoz explained that Alicante Federation of Shops and Small and Medium Businesses (FACPYM) representatives will visit Altea’s Third Age Centre to explain how to download or collect the vouchers in person. They will also visit the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in the town centre to explain how to access the scheme to the general public.

“In order to use a €10 voucher if will be necessary to make a purchase or request a service worth €20 or more,” De la Hoz explained.

All local shops and businesses can take part in the scheme, with the exception of gambling establishments, petrol stations and Estanco tobacco shops.

De la Hoz added that the town hall had deliberately chosen to launch the scheme after the summer. “This is a time when families have extra commitments following the holidays and as children return to school,” he said.

