By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 8:37

Ecocorp Solar SL: No sun protection needed. Source: Pexels

THROUGHOUT the history of mankind there has been sun worship. The Aztec, the ancient Egyptians, the Inca and the Mayans to name just a few. In recent times we look to the sun in a different way. As an energy source. If you had solar panels, you too would worship the sun! It’s free, and there is no tax on the sun!

Is 2022 the year where the economic environment makes us more wise to the benefits of going solar? Do you want to reduce your carbon footprint and save money every month? Of course, it makes sense. Here is how it all works. There are basically three types of solar energy systems.

Off-Grid.

For homes with no existing electricity supply. Your energy consumption requirements are paramount. Each system is carefully configured to ensure optimum efficiency for your home.

On-Grid. Designed to reduce your monthly electricity bills.

Here in Spain, where the sun shines all year round, the new grid-tie system has been recently introduced. When the sun shines solar takes care of your household electricity. Unused energy is sent back to the grid and stored in your virtual battery. Use your stored energy when the sun isn’t shining to reduce your electricity bills.

No physical battery backup is required. With that cost saving in mind and the savings made from solar itself, the whole investment can pay for itself in under five years. Batteries can be added to your system at any point in the future, thus making your system a hybrid.

Hybrid. To run in conjunction with your mains electricity.

A combination of the two systems. Unused energy from daylight hours is stored in both your physical battery backup and your virtual battery. Hybrid systems can be beneficial for those households that use much more energy in the evening than during the day.

How do you know what system is right for you?

Your home is personal to you, so the amount of energy you consume and the time you demand it will vary. Choose the experts for the best advice.

Ecocorp Solar SL have 15 years’ experience in design and configuration of bespoke solar power systems. Their knowledgeable and friendly team will work closely with you to provide and install a solution that meets your unique requirements.

Ecocorp Solar offer a FREE no obligation home assessment and quotation service to help you to find the right saving solution for your needs. All systems are linked to your computer, mobile or tablet so that you can monitor your consumption AND your savings. Of course, all the paperwork is done for you!

Start to worship the sun with Ecocorp Solar SL. No sun protection needed!

www.ecocorp.solar

Tel: 950 096 166 / 671 716 597

Showroom: Parque ‘El Real’ Antas Mon – Fri 9am till 2pm.