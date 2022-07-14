Moving to La Zenia: the essential guide

By Annie Dabb • 14 July 2022 • 9:45

Image - Ron Zmiri/shutterstock.com

A lively area along Spain’s Orihuela Costa, just south of Torrevieja, La Zenia is a popular place to live due to its readily available beaches, bars and restaurants, cosmopolitan lifestyle and abundance of culture. If you’re looking to move to a family-friendly, bustling beach town, this could be the perfect Spanish location for you.

La Zenia is well situated, between Alicante and Murcia airport, which is why it’s so popular among tourists and holidaymakers. Its shallow water blue flag beaches offer ideal sunbathing opportunities. The nearby beaches towards Cabo Roig and Flamenca also have promenades perfect for meandering along, or climb up to the cliff tops to take in the breathtaking views across the southern Costa Blanca.

If you’re considering moving to La Zenia, keep reading for all of the essential information on where to eat, where to shop – La Zenia is home to Alicante’s largest shopping centre – and how best to enjoy the average 320 days of sunshine that Costa Blanca receives every year!

To make moving to La Zenia a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has compiled this handy guide to everything you need to know before taking the plunge and beginning your new life on the sunny Mediterranean coastline.

Contents

Where is La Zenia

Property in La Zenia

Setting up your garden in La Zenia

Things to do in La Zenia

Best restaurants in La Zenia

Schools in La Zenia

Healthcare in La Zenia

Contact information

Where is La Zenia?

With Murcia international airport just a 20 minute drive in one direction and Alicante airport only 30 minutes in the other, La Zenia is easy enough to get to.

Centrally located on the Orihuela Coast, La Zenia boasts three Blue Flag beaches and is surrounded by gorgeous countryside blossoming with orange and lemon groves. Don’t fancy a dip in the Mediterranean? La Zenia also has several lakes which are home to flamingos and a variety of other wildlife.

With a large Anglo-population already, La Zenia is a great location to move to for those who are dying to live in the sunny climate but perhaps feel a bit trepidatious about full immersion into the Spanish language and culture!

Property in La Zenia

As one of the most popular areas on Spain’s Orihuela Costa, La Zenia has a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.

A lovely one-bed apartment near the beach will cost from around €215,000, while a three-bedroom house will cost around €300,000. Luxurious villas and houses with a pool and plenty of outdoor space will cost around €4 million.

Setting up your garden space in La Zenia

Our top pick No Grow Grass Over the years, artificial grass has moved on from its tag of plastic grass. These days, more and more people are turning to the synthetic grass alternative. With so many people suffering with muddy grass patches, high water charges, maintenance charges, tired-looking decking and paving that have seen better days, artificial grass has become the most cost-effective alternative. Synthetic grass for lawns enables homeowners and families the opportunity to enjoy their garden all year round. Low maintenance, durability and great aesthetic are just some of the reasons why more people are choosing artificial grass for recreational and decorative lawns, roof terraces, mini-golf and children’s play areas. With over 14 years of experience, let No Grow Grass give you a FREE no-obligation quote and you can choose from their extensive range of artificial grass samples and find exactly what you are looking for. They will also give you advice on what grasses best suits your requirements. All of their products are covered by an 8-year TIGER TURF manufacturer’s warranty and they provide a separate 2-year installation warranty. No Grow Grass supply and install artificial grass in Cabo Roig, Campoamor, La Finca Golf, La Zenia, Quesada, Torrevieja, Villamartin and throughout Orihuela Costa. TAKE THE STRESS OUT OF KEEPING YOUR GRASS PERFECT! IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE GREEN….HAVE FUN WITH COLOURS! Contact No Grow Grass for more details or call into the Showroom in La Zenia Opening hours: Monday-Friday from 9.30am until 4.30pm Address: Calle Alhambra 8, La Zenia, Orihuela Costa Telephone: 676 601 941 / 696 854 802 Website: Click here Email: Click here Facebook: @nogrowgrass Sponsored

The best things to do in La Zenia

1. Shop ’til you drop at La Zenia Boulevard

Boasting over 150 international and Spanish stores and a wide variety of restaurants where you can stop and refuel for some serious shopping, La Zenia Boulevard can provide a whole day’s entertainment and leave no one empty-handed!

2. Follow the crowds and pitch up at one of La Zenia’s blue flag beaches

La Zenia beaches may be popular during the day, but with sparkling Mediterranean waves lapping onto the shore, it’s easy to see why! As well as sunbathing, there are also a range of facilities and water sports to try out, great for kids and families!

3. Stroll along the Orihuela Costa

There is an easy coastal route between La Zenia and Cabo Roig and you’re sure to come across many dog walkers and joggers also out for a stroll. The route begins on La Zenia Costa Bosque beach, which has a picturesque paved promenade connecting the bays and provides views of La Manga as well as the captivating coastline.

4. Tee off on one of La Zenia’s golf courses

Spend an afternoon sauntering between holes in the gorgeous Spanish sunshine. Choose from Campoamor, Las Ramblas and Villamartin, three excellent golf courses – the last of which hosted the 1994 Mediterranean Open.

5. Delve into history in nearby old towns Rojales and Orihuela

Dating as far back as the 8th century, these towns boast beautiful Moorish architecture, but the real star of the show is their famous Cave houses, located in the hills to the south of Rojales, some of which are decorated with shells, tiles and mirrors.

6. Make a splash and try out a new sport

La Zenia’s gorgeous beaches aren’t just great for sunbathing, their shallow water depths make them the perfect place to try out water skiing, snorkling or paddle boarding!

7. See off a Guiness or two at La Zenia’s renowned Irish bar ‘Paddy’s Point’

With quite a large Anglo-expat community, La Zenia is certainly not short of Irish bars to have a few pints with pals. Paddy’s Point is famous along the Orihuela Costa and also serves food if you get a little peckish after a few cervezas!

8. Reach new heights over La Zenia

If extreme sports are more your thing, and you love a good view, Martime offers paragliding excursions for those daring enough to try it.

9. Treat yourself to a spa day

If you’re planning on spending all day soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine, it’s important to make sure you look after your skin as well. Whether for a special occasion or just because you’re on holiday and you make the rules, La Zenia offers many beauty and spa treatments so you can feel your best and most pampered self!

10. Take a trip to Alicante City

Just a 16 minute from Torrevieja, half an hour to Cartagena and an hour to bustling Alicante city, if you get bored of La Zenia’s gorgeous beaches, amenities and vibrant town centre, other picturesque towns and cities on Spain’s Costa Blanca are easily within driving distance.

The best restaurants in La Zenia

1. Makai Cafe

Makai Cafe serves vibrant and healthy buddha bowls, wraps and salads in a charming and minimalist restaurant setting. This is the perfect place for a light lunch, and vegetarian options are available.

Open: 9am-9pm, Wednesday to Saturday and Monday, 9am – 6pm on Sunday and closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle San Antonio Zen, 7, Locale 14

Booking: +34 865 75 72 34

Price: €€

2. Da Vinci’s Italian and Mexican International Restaurant

Da Vinci’s prides itself on using the freshest ingredients sourced from local markets in their Italian, Mexican and international cuisine. Their menus change daily and they specialise in traditional recipes with a modern twist.

Open: 2:30pm-11pm Monday to Tuesday, 1pm-11pm Wednesday to Sunday

Address: Calle maestro torralba local 5 C. Comercial La Zenia (Orihuela Costa) 03189, Orihuela, Spain

Booking: +34 687 38 90 35

Price: €€

3. Browns Cocktail and Gastro Bar

This classy Gastro Bar and restaurant serves the perfect boujie brunch, complete with caviar and oysters if you find yourself so inclined. Also on the menu are several choices of steak and a selection of meat, chicken and fish dishes,

Open: 9:30am-2:30am Monday to Sunday

Address: Ctra. de Villamartin, 1, Num Puerta 19, 03189 La Zenia, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 679 49 38 74

Price: €€€

4. Alejandros Bar Restaurant

In the heart of La Zenia, Alejandros Bar Restaurant has been open for more than 20 years. Open every day from 9am, diners can enjoying breakfast and coffee on their sunny terrace and an extensive a la carte menu to choose from during the evenings. Whether you are looking for traditional Spanish tapas or salads, pastas or soups, Alejandro’s has something for everyone.

Open: 9am-12am Monday to Sunday

Address: Ctra. de Villamartin, 2, 03189 Orihuela, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 966 76 06 23

Price: €€

5. Restaurante Jardin

Your first thought when moving to Spain may not be where is the best Asian restaurant (or maybe it is, no judgement here!), but if you do have a hankering for beautifully prepared sushi and want to enjoy it outside on a beautiful sunny terrace, do not skip Restaurante Jardin!

Open: 12pm-4pm and 6pm-11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: C/Naranjo, N2.27 Bajo, la zenia Orihuela costa 03189, Orihuela, Spain

Booking: +34 966 76 16 08

Price: €€

6. Poke Beach La Zenia

For the perfect summery vibes, head down to Poke Beach, serving fresh and healthy Hawaiian cuisine and refreshing juices from a camper van! They use the freshest and most colourful Spanish vegetables in their sushi bowls and burritos, with options for meat eaters and vegetarians. The perfect instagrammable beachside meal!

Open: 1pm-4pm, 8pm-10:30pm Wednesday to Sunday, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: C/ San Antonio n°8, La Zenia , Orihuela, Spain, 03189

Booking: +34 681 91 20 96

Price: €€

7. Old Asia

This restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine using delicious combinations of vibrant veggies, aromatic spices and the freshest ingredients to ensure each dish is prepared to the highest quality. They offer a daily set menu as well as a pleasing array of sushi and many meat and fish dishes to enjoy in their oriental-themed restaurant interior. They also boast an impressive wine selection to compliment your dining experience.

Open: 11am-4pm and 7pm-12am Monday to Sunday

Address: Calle del Maestro Torralba 3, ‘Zenia Golf’ 8-9, La Zenia, España 03189 Orihuela, Spain

Booking: +34 966 77 30 16

Price: €€

8. Maria Limon

With a gorgeous outdoor bar and terrace, this is the perfect restaurant for celebrations. The high quality Spanish cuisine is aesthetically presented and the sophisticated dishes taste even better than they look! Why not indulge in one of their crafted cocktails whilst you enjoy your evening at Maria Limon?

Open: 4pm-1:30am Monday to Sunday

Address: Calle Caspio, Orihuela Costa, 03189, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 744 62 24 38

Price: €€€

9. Casa Manolo la Zenia

Although principally a pizzeria and ice cream parlour (the perfect post-dinner dessert), this family-run restaurant also serves superb traditional Spanish paella just off the beach in La Zenia.

Open: 8:30am-1am Monday to Sunday

Address: Av. de la Playa, 5, 03189 Orihuela, Alicante

Booking: +34 966 76 06 78

Price: €€

10. La Galeria de la Mirada

This is the place to enjoy elaborate Mediterranean fine dining in an environment unmatched anywhere else in Orihuela. Dinner guests are presented with a selected menu prioritising flavour and local products of the highest quality, coming together to create a truly enchanting dining experience.

Open: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-1am Monday to Sunday

Address: Paseo Del Mar 2 Urb. La Zenia 03189, Orihuela, Spain

Booking: +34 921 58 25 93

Price: €€€

Schools in La Zenia

When moving to a new place, finding a great school is a top priority. There are some brilliant and highly respected international schools in nearby towns Villamartin and San Miguel de Salinas.

El Limonar International School, Villamartin and The Pheonix, San Miguel de Salinas

Just a 10-minute drive respectively outside of La Zenia, these international schools offer a high level of education for children between the ages of 3 and 18. They both follow a British curriculum and prioritise teaching languages to improve children’s academic development.

Playas de Orihuela, public school

This elementary school offers free education for Spanish and international children between the ages of 3 and 18. The school boasts excellent library facilities kind and welcoming teaching staff.

Healthcare in La Zenia

It’s important to be able to rely on a reputable health care system when moving somewhere new. Luckily, La Zenia is home to the main healthcare centre in Orihuela Costa, as well as several estimable hospitals and dentists.

Hospitals

The nearest public hospitals to La Zenia are the Hospital Los Arcos in San Javier (about 15 minutes outside of La Zenia by car) and the hospital in Torrevieja. Both are open 24 hours and have both Spanish and English-speaking staff.

Los Arcos address: Paraje Torre Octavio, 54, 30739, Pozo Aledo, Murcia, Spain

Los Arcos contact: 968 565 000

Torrevieja hospital address: Carretera CV 95, s/n, 03186 Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja hospital contact: 965 721 200

Doctors

Centro de Salud de Orihuela Costa

Open 24 hours, this is the medical centre for the entire Orihuela Costa and is your gateway to Spanish public healthcare and support. There is an emergency service available and it is accessible by bus along the N-332 road.

Address: Calle del Mar, 1, 3189, Orihuela, Comunidad Valenciana

Contact: 966 74 83 43

Dentists

La Zenia has its own dental centre with a team of dentists and dental surgeons with extensive professional experience, specialising in various areas of dentistry.

Address: C/. Jade, 71. La Zenia, Alicante

Contact: +34 966 628 400

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That’s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to La Zenia

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.