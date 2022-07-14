By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 10:15

The City Sports Bar: Your beach bar in Benidorm

LOCATED on Benidorm’s Levante beachfront, just a step away from the sand and the beautiful Mediterranean Sea, within two minutes walk of the historic old town, The City Sports Bar is the perfect place for holiday‐goers to enjoy an ice-cold bucket of beer or one of many cocktails the bar has to offer.



With multiple TV screens, The City Sports Bar can show up to six different sporting events or matches at any given time, including Rugby, Formula 1, Darts, Cricket, Football, Horse racing, Boxing and much more, making sure avid sports fans can enjoy viewing any sporting event while supporting their favourite teams.

Their beer selection includes Foster’s, Strongbow and Guinness on draught, with a wide selection of bottled beers such as Sol, Amstel, Budweiser, Heineken, San Miguel, Mahou, Desperados, Coors light, Leffe, Stella Artois, Affligem, Corona and Kopparberg, including various special deals on bucket combos. A large number of cocktails are also on the menu, including San Francisco, Tequila Sunrise, Piña Colada, Cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary and various non‐alcoholic cocktails.

Large groups can enjoy sharing refreshing pitchers of Mojito, Sangria, Bucks Fizz, Daiquiri or share items from their food menu which offers various tasty light snacks such as nachos, French fries, chicken nuggets and onion rings, as well as a variety of salads and burgers. Customers are also more than welcome to bring their own food from home and even order in!

The bar also provides a wide selection of liquors, wines and shots. Clients can enjoy the beautiful Spanish weather while sitting on the bar’s ample and shaded terrace, or cool off after a trip to the beach inside on one of the many tables the spacious establishment has to offer.

The City Sports Bar is also pet‐friendly, allowing for animal lovers to bring their furry friends along for the day!

Opening 365 days a year from 10am to 2am, the bar celebrates all special holiday events including St Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Christmas, in addition to having fantastically entertaining live music every single weekend!