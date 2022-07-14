Travel to Canada: Top Destinations

By EWN • 14 July 2022 • 16:45

Canada is an incredible country with breathtaking scenery, a rich culture, and an exciting history. Travelers can get to Canada easily from Spain, with many direct flights from both Madrid and Barcelona to most major Canadian cities.

All visitors need to do is check which documents they need to enter Canada, which may include completing a Canada eTA application form and any additional entry documents.

For many travellers, Canada is the ultimate destination. From coast to coast—and from east to west—there’s something for everyone in this incredible country. Here are some of the top places travellers should visit in Canada.

Vancouver

Canada’s westernmost city, Vancouver has long been known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities—but it also happens to be one of the most culturally diverse cities in Canada.

With a population of over 2 million people in the Greater Vancouver Area, it’s big enough that you won’t run out of things to do—but small enough that it never feels overwhelming or impersonal.

Vancouver has many attractions that make it an ideal place to visit, including Stanley Park, Granville Island Market, and the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Quebec City

The city of Quebec is situated at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers, is home to nearly 600,000 people, and boasts stunning architecture, shops and restaurants, as well as an abundance of parks.

Quebec City is a beautiful city that is rich in history and culture. This French-speaking city has many festivals and events throughout the year that celebrate the vibrancy of the city.

To learn more about this beautiful city, we recommend visiting the Fort Chambly National Historic Site and the Citadelle of Quebec National Historic Site. Other sights include the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, which houses art from all over Canada.

Montreal

Montreal is a city of culture, history, and beauty. It’s also one of the most romantic cities in North America, with its cobblestoned streets and charming architecture.

There many ways to explore Montreal. Travelers looking for some of the city’s most iconic sights should consider going to Mount Royal Park or Notre-Dame Basilica. To experience the city like a local, be sure to visit Saint-Laurent Boulevard and eat at one of the many restaurants along it.

Montreal has a lot of great museums, such as The Museum of Fine Arts and The Montreal Biodome, which offers tours through different ecosystems with incredible animals like polar bears as well as plants native to each area.

Ottawa

Ottawa is a beautiful city located in Ontario. It is the capital of Canada and has a population of almost 1 million people. The city was founded in 1826 by Colonel John By and named after Lord Dalhousie, who was the Governor General at the time.

Ottawa is home to many museums, including the Canadian Museum of History, which houses over 6 million artifacts from across Canada’s history, from First Nations to modern times. There are also many parks in Ottawa including Place du Portage/Chaudière Falls Park, Major’s Hill Park, Parliament Hill Park and Confederation Park.

There are several things you can do while visiting Ottawa such as watching Parliament Hill’s Changing of the Guard ceremony (which takes place every day at noon), going on a bicycle tour through the city or visiting one of Ottawa’s many festivals like Winterlude or Bluesfest.

Toronto

Toronto is the largest city in Canada and the provincial capital of Ontario. It is located in Southern Ontario on the north western shore of Lake Ontario, with a population of 3 million.

Toronto is a city that offers something for everyone. From the bustling streets of downtown to the quiet suburbs, Toronto has a diverse landscape and a rich history.

Toronto also has many museums and art galleries that are sure to please any visitor with an interest in architecture or art history. The Royal Ontario Museum houses over 6 million pieces from around the world, including dinosaur fossils and ancient Egyptian artifacts; while The Art Gallery of Ontario is home to over 45,000 works by artists such as Picasso and Matisse

Calgary

Calgary is the largest city in Alberta. It’s located in the Canadian Rockies and has a population of over 1.2 million people.

Calgary has a large number of attractions for tourists, including several museums and art galleries. The Calgary Tower is also a popular attraction; at 191 meters tall, it offers spectacular views of the city from its observation deck.

Calgary hosts many festivals throughout the year, including the Calgary Stampede, which lasts ten days each July and draws thousands of people from around the world.

Sponsored