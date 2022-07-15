UPDATE: Ivana Trump's cause of death Close
By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 11:13

Tributes pour in following death of beloved American DJ D Baby Credit: Twitter @djdbaby

The death of beloved American Dj, DJ D Baby, was confirmed on Thursday, July 14.

Darian Lewis, known artistically as DJ D Baby, died after reportedly throwing herself off the balcony of a building in Houston, on July 4.

DJ D Baby died the following week after she was hospitalised for the fall, her mother said. On Facebook her mother spoke of her grief and despair over losing her daughter.

The 23-year-old was beginning to make a name for herself in the music industry, with social media flooding with tributes to the beloved artist:

“I cant find the words to type but damn D Baby…you wasn’t done yet. A young queen in the industry. You were flourishing. You made sure you used your platform to uplift women in the game, not just yourself. Your legacy lives on friend🤞🏽❤️‍🔥 I love you Dj D Baby🗣 #LLDBaby”

Credit: Twitter @KeezyTwoHundo

“I really had high hopes for you to get better, rest in peace dj d baby🙏🏽”

Credit: Twitter @itsskalia

“Dj D Baby was literally so inspiring. So young, so talented, the epitome of a f*****g boss. S**t sad asf man RIP.”

Credit: Twitter @djpoizon_

“Idk but the death of Dj D Baby been on my mind all day. It hurt like I knew her personally. I’m so sensitive to things like this now. And her best friend’s IG post really broke me down. 🥺”

Credit: Twitter @dirtylilmusings

“RIP DJ D Baby! 💔💔💔💔 Too young! Too vibrant! I’m mad about it!!!!!! F**k”

Credit: Twitter @BG_THEGREAT

“rip dj d baby 💔🫶🏽 forever in my heart”

Credit: Twitter @slylawri

“prayers for dj d baby that shit is soooo sad🙁”

Credit: Twitter @klvmarbve

“RIP DJ D Baby. Fly high my girl 💗”

Credit: Twitter @shelbyInstewart

“The news about DJ D Baby is so sad. Rest in peace beautiful.”

Credit: Twitter @LeaveItToReesh

“s***s crazy bc towers 2017 literally watched her blossom into the real Dj D Baby! That was our girl, we supported her at EVERY party!!!! I can’t believe she’s gone so soon 🥺 Endless love to her and her family fr ❤️‍🩹”

Credit: Twitter @_kayyninja

“We Love you DJ D Baby. Rest easy beautiful. 🤍”

Credit: Twitter @NiaLynee

One user posted: “I love you Dj D Baby” 🗣🗣 what I’d give to hear her DJ drop in the club again”

To which another responded: “Maaaaaaaaannnnn 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔😢😢😢😢😢”

Credit: Twitter @KeezyTwoHundo @donnydurrell

“Houston needs to Dedicate a whole day for DJ D Baby.”

Credit: Twitter @Jenninggsss

The news follows reports of actor Busisiwe Lurayi dying suddenly at the age of 36 at her home in South Africa.

