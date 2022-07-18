By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 2:16

BREAKING: Four dead as two aircraft collide midair above North Las Vegas Airport

Four people have died at North Las Vegas Airport after two single-engined aircraft collided in midair.

A tragic incident above North Las Vegas Airport at around midday local time on Sunday, July 17, saw two single-engined aircraft collide with each other for no apparent reason.

According to a statement released by the Clark County Department of Aviation, the four occupants of the two planes died in the crash, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Incident Alert- at aprox 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022

One of the planes had apparently been about to make its landing on the runway when the second aircraft flew into it at a high speed, said officials. Both aircraft subsequently burst into flames.

Alexander Cuevas, the NLVPD Public Information Officer told Mail on Sunday: ‘I can confirm that two planes have crashed, resulting in multiple fatalities. The NTSB and the FAA have taken over control of the investigation’. He added: ‘We are assisting where requested’.

A statement from the FAA said: ‘Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond’.

NLVPD has confirmed that the accident will be investigated by both the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Further information about the four deceased occupants has not yet been released.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.