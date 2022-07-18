New and improved playgrounds open in Teulada Moraira

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:15

Playground Teualda Moraira - Image Teulada Moraira Council

Teulada Moraira’s new playgrounds have officially opened to the public after €97,743.65 was spent on their upgrade.

The playgrounds, which opened in time for the weekend of July 16, include a new shaded area in the VIé Centenari square, the creation of a new park in the landscaped area of Les Platgetes, and the renovation of the floors and parks of the Teulada public library, Tresmall square and Palangre square in Moraira.

The Mayor of Teulada Moraira José Antonio Bisquert, pointed out that these improvements and renovations: “Represent an improvement in the vital development of the youngest members of our municipality, as it is an essential service enjoyed daily by the families who live in and visit Teulada Moraira.”

To ensure that the playgrounds were suitable for little ones the role of choosing the equipment was handed over to the Local Council for Children and Adolescents (CLIA).

Councillor for Children and Adolescents, Verónica Martínez said that they did this: “Because we care about their opinion and they are the ones who will enjoy them more than anyone else.”

The new and improved playgrounds have been adapted not only for children to enjoy but also for those adults looking for a good outdoor space where they can chat and socialise, with outdoor seating and shade provided.

